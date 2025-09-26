Justice Jahangiri appoints Munir A. Malik as counsel in judicial work suspension case  

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri has appointed senior advocate Munir A. Malik as his counsel in the case challenging his suspension from judicial duties.

Justice Jahangiri had filed a petition in the Supreme Court in his personal capacity after the IHC barred him from judicial work in connection with a fake degree case.

The petition was registered on September 20 under case number 4247.

The matter has now been fixed for hearing on September 29 before a five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

The bench also comprises Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed.

Justice Jahangiri’s decision to engage Munir A. Malik, a former attorney general and a prominent constitutional lawyer, reflects the significance of the case, which directly concerns judicial independence and the limits of administrative control within the judiciary.

Earlier, the IHC had ordered Justice Jahangiri to refrain from judicial work following the controversy surrounding his alleged fake degree, prompting the judge to approach the apex court for relief.