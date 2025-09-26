Good news for pilgrims unable to perform Hajj due to illness or death

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced a new policy for registered pilgrims who are unable to perform Hajj due to unavoidable circumstances, including severe illness or death.

According to the ministry’s notification, in such cases, an immediate relative of the registered pilgrim will be eligible to perform Hajj in their place.

A pilgrim unable to travel may also nominate another person or apply for a refund of the deposited amount.

The policy further states that any request for refund or substitution must be supported with valid reasons and documentary evidence, such as a medical certificate or death certificate.

Applicants will also be required to submit an affidavit on stamp paper, the original bank deposit slip, and a copy of the national identity card.

The officials said the new policy aims to ensure that genuine cases are facilitated without financial or procedural hurdles.