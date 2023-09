Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, is all set to take oath as next chief justice of Pakistan while Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has vacated his official residence ahead of time, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take place at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad on September 17 (Sunday). President Dr Arif Alvi will administer oath to the nominated chief justice.