Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A roadside explosion in the Orakzai tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday left at least one person dead.

According to the Police unknown miscreants had planted an explosive device on the roadside in BulandKhel area of the Orakzai tribal district that went off with a big bang. A passer-by was hit by the explosion and received critical injuries.

The heavy contingent of the police and the rescue teams rushed to the site of the blast and shifted the victim to the Civil lines hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead, the District Police officer said.

Police has started probe into the explosion but yet remained clueless about the trouble makers who planted the explosives material in the area.