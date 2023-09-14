The federal and provincial law ministers Wednesday unanimously urged all organs of the state to respect the autonomy and authority of the Election Commission of Pakistan in carrying out the delimitation of constituencies and determining the election schedule.

This statement by the law ministers was conveyed via a press release following a meeting chaired by caretaker Law and Justice Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam in Islamabad.

The meeting, attended by provincial law ministers Kanwar Dilshad (Punjab), Muhammad Omer Soomro (Sindh), Arshad Hussain Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Amanullah Kanrani (Balochistan), was held to discuss matters pertaining to the general elections to the National and provincial assemblies.

It concluded after the huddle determined that the conduct of general elections and announcement of election dates is the sole competence of the country’s electoral authority, as per the Constitution.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan is an independent constitutional body,” the statement, issued by the ministry, read.