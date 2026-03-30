Jupiter wins Pakistan Derby 2026 at Weekend Festival

LAHORE – Day two of the Weekend Festival at the Lahore Race Club featured a compelling mix of dominant performances and unexpected results, highlighted by Jupiter’s impressive victory in the Pakistan Derby 2026 under rider Awais Anjum.

The Pakistan Derby 2026 showcased both expected victories and surprising results, with Jupiter’s commanding performance standing out as the highlight of an eventful day.

Jupiter led from the start, maintaining control throughout the race and completing the event in 2 minutes 36 and 1/5 seconds to secure the premier title along with a prize of Rs 6.3 million.

Sardar Bey delivered a surprise performance to finish second, earning Rs 2 million, while Hall Road secured third place with Rs 1 million. Fluke entrant Prince Essa finished fourth, receiving Rs 400,000. Jupiter’s authoritative run further cemented its status as one of the leading horses of the season and drew strong appreciation from the audience.

The day also saw several surprising outcomes in other contests. Eden Queen, trained by Rashid Latif and sired by Munster Blackwater, claimed victory in the Friendship Cup, followed by Ajwa Queen in second and Lucky Mac in third.

Tiger Of Sultan, sired by Landlocked, won the Spring Cup, while Zindagi and Jungle Di Star took the next two positions. In the LRC Cup, Tomorrow Land produced an upset win over Fakhre-e-Pangaran, with Bubber Sher finishing third.

Among the favourites, Qismat narrowly secured the Tariq Aziz Memorial Cup ahead of Moni Queen and Feel My Love. Aitchisonian won the Stewards’ Cup, with Ameera and Queen Of Pharoah completing the top three. Sysmed Queen triumphed in the Champion Split Stakes Cup, while Rafah dominated the Khalid Bin Waleed Cup, finishing ahead of Dawood Prince and Secret Lover.