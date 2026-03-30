Pakistan fuel stocks cross four-week threshold as supply outlook improves

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s petroleum reserves have risen beyond the four-week mark, with sufficient quantities secured to meet demand for both March and April, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad said, describing the overall supply position as stable and showing steady improvement.

He explained that reserves, which previously stood at roughly 24 days, had increased to 28 days and have now exceeded four weeks. Speaking during a television appearance, he added that ongoing crude oil availability is supporting refinery output and ensuring continuous production of petrol and diesel.

Schehzad pointed out that import flows are continuing without disruption and are being processed efficiently, contributing to stronger inventory levels. He maintained that both March and April fuel requirements are fully covered, enabling authorities to plan ahead with greater assurance.

His comments came after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that Iran had agreed to allow additional Pakistani vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. He described the development as a constructive step toward reducing regional tensions and facilitating maritime traffic.

Dar stated that Iran would permit 20 more ships sailing under the Pakistani flag to use the route, with two vessels expected to transit each day. The arrangement follows disruptions in the region that had previously limited tanker movement due to security concerns.

Available information suggests that the ongoing regional situation has impacted multiple vessels, with several damaged and many still unable to move through the area. However, some ships, including those registered under Pakistani and Indian flags, have managed to pass safely after receiving assurances.

Earlier, Pakistan had revised fuel prices in response to global market pressures, including an upward adjustment in petrol and diesel rates. Later, the government stabilized prices by allocating financial resources to absorb fluctuations and avoid further increases.

The officials confirmed that fuel inflows remain uninterrupted and that current stock levels are adequate to meet domestic consumption. Schehzad emphasized that supply chains are functioning smoothly and improving, ruling out any immediate risk of shortages.

On the fiscal side, the government has been addressing the burden of fuel price stability through cost-control measures rather than direct subsidies. These include cuts in development allocations, reductions in non-essential expenditures, and broader austerity efforts across public departments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review meeting in Islamabad to assess the petroleum situation, regional developments, and steps aimed at providing relief to the public. He stressed that priority is being given to safeguarding low- and middle-income groups amid global economic uncertainty.

اسلام آباد: 30 مارچ 2026۔ وزیراعظم کی زیر صدارت خلیجی بحران کے پیٹرولیم مصنوعات پر اثر، پاکستان میں موجودہ ذخائر اور عوامی ریلیف کے اقدامات پر جائزہ اجلاس آج اسلام آباد میں منعقد ہوا. اجلاس میں گفتگو کرتے ہوئے وزیرِ اعظم نے کہا کہ کمزور اور متوسط طبقے کے لوگوں کو مزید ریلیف… pic.twitter.com/rhhfCQPM1x — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) March 30, 2026

The meeting was informed that coordination with provincial governments is being enhanced to simplify registration processes for motorcycle and rickshaw owners, enabling them to benefit from potential relief initiatives.

The prime minister noted that austerity measures are already being implemented, including substantial reductions in government spending and the withdrawal of a significant portion of official vehicles. He said the resulting savings are being redirected toward public welfare.

He further stated that digital systems will be utilized to ensure effective and transparent delivery of relief measures, adding that timely policy actions have helped maintain steady fuel supplies despite external challenges. Diplomatic efforts to promote regional stability are also ongoing.

The officials briefed the meeting on current petroleum stock positions, conservation strategies, and future planning. They confirmed that reserves are sufficient to meet domestic needs, while additional arrangements are being prepared to address future demand.

The briefing also highlighted that increases in levies on certain premium fuel categories used by luxury vehicles have not affected jet fuel prices, and that adequate stocks of essential medicines remain available nationwide.