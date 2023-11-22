The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Tuesday backed his party’s decision to join hands with the PML-N in future.

Calling for reconciliation (in politics), he stressed the importance of granting every party its due right to contest elections.

He also warned against exploiting differences. He emphasised the need for a harmonious election environment and level playing field for all parties.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman cautioned against entrusting politics to “children” (an obvious reference to Bilawal), urging institutions to stay within defined boundaries. He underscored the need for Muslim unity in supporting Palestine as he condemned the atrocities in Gaza. He said Palestine Day to be observed next Friday would hold immense significance. Maulana Fazlur-Rehman came down hard upon the PPP chairman by saying that “the politics should not be handed over to the children.” The Maulana said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s statement about ‘old politicians’ was for his father Asif Zardari.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief held a meeting with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at his residence. The meeting was also attended by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Senior PML-N organizer Maryam Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. Both leaders discussed seat adjustment in upcoming general elections.