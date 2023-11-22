Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Pakistan People’s Party chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday claimed he will change the fate of Pakistan if voted to power in the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8 2024.

Expressing optimism that PPP would emerge triumphant in the polls, Bilawal also announced to affect 100% increase in the salaries of the government servants after forming the government.

Bilawal Bhutto was addressing the party workers convention and Upper Dir district. Continuing his tirade against the PML-N and the senior politicians with particular reference to PML Supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif , he said the elderly politicians have only promote the politics of hatred and intolerance in the country instead of forging national unity and working for the uplift of the masses.

“Politics of division, and hatred are causing huge damage to Pakistan and its people, while the senior politicians are busy in settling personal scores instead of serving the masses people who have been hit hard by the record price hike. Their ego is the root cause of all the problems. They bent on personal enmity instead of political opposition”. Bilawal said and came hard on PML N terming it Mehengai League that it said had no respect for the vote and voters.

PPP Chairman also rapped the Caretaker set up led by Anwar ul Haq Kakar saying the inflation had soared to a historic level in the country while unemployment and poverty were increasing on a daily basis. The incumbent rulers, he said, had no consideration to mitigate the people’s sufferings and only trying to facilitate on party.

Blasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for record inflation in the country, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also lambasted the PTI saying those who came into power on the slogan of change” brought destruction.

The PPP chairman announced that said his party aims to give ownership rights to the provinces on their resources. After coming into power implementation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment and National Finance Commission Award will be ensured.