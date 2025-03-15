In a significant move, Sindh Government has launched a new job portal which will serve as a bridge, connecting job seekers with both government and private sector employers, thereby expanding the horizon for career opportunities across diverse industries.

One of the most commendable features of this portal is its inclusivity.

The platform allows both educated individuals and skilled workers to upload their CVs, offering them a chance to showcase their qualifications and skills.

By offering job listings from both government and private sector, the portal ensures that job seekers have a comprehensive view of the opportunities available to them.

This initiative also holds particular significance given the historical context of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and its long-standing commitment to the welfare of workers.

The PPP has consistently prioritized the rights of employees, ensuring that their welfare is placed at the forefront of the party’s policies.

During its previous tenure at the center, the PPP made a landmark decision to regularize the services of hundreds of thousands of employees across the country, providing job security to a large section of the workforce.

Recently, President Asif Ali Zardari further demonstrated the party’s unwavering support for employees.

In a speech delivered at the joint sitting of parliament, he recommended an increase in the salaries of employees, acknowledging the rising costs of living.

While the PPP’s efforts to improve the financial well-being of employees are commendable, it is equally important to address a critical issue that continues to affect public sector workers: the disparity in pay scales across various departments.

It is not uncommon for employees in one department to enjoy better pay packages, perks and privileges, while their counterparts in other departments are left with significantly lower salaries and fewer benefits.

Such disparities create a sense of injustice among workers, undermining morale and eroding trust in the system.

Hence, it is essential that the government takes concrete steps towards creating uniform pay scales.

A transparent and equitable pay structure will not only promote fairness but also enhance productivity within the workforce.