Jet fuel price increases by Rs46 per litre: Update on ticket prices

ISLAMABAD – Jet fuel prices have increased by Rs46 per litre, pushing the new rate to Rs388 per litre, sparking fears of further increase in airfares.

The sharp rise comes as escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States continue to disrupt global energy markets, creating fresh challenges for the aviation industry. The price hike directly impacts fuel used in commercial aircraft, including Airbus and Boeing planes.

Sources said that since March 1, the price of jet fuel has surged by as much as Rs200 per litre. At the start of the month, the fuel was priced at Rs188 per litre, indicating a significant and rapid increase within a short period.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has severely affected the supply of jet fuel, leading to unprecedented volatility in prices.

Airlines Ticket Prices Update

Following a significant increase in price of the jet fuel, it would be difficult for aviation sector to keep the ticket prices unchanged.

They will have to jack up the airfares to meet the operational cost.

Aviation Faces Big Losses

As many as 20 major airlines are reportedly facing losses to the tune of $53 billion as the ongoing war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has disrupted global aviation.

Airports and flights across the Gulf have been affected, raising concerns about fuel shortages and operational challenges.

The airline industry, still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, now faces its worst crisis since the outbreak, as jet fuel prices have doubled.

This surge in fuel costs is expected to push airfares higher and further strain airline finances.