‘Jeeto Pakistan’ star Umar Shah succumbs to THIS Sudden Health Complication

KARACHI – Pakistani entertainment industry is in mourning after the sudden death of young social media star Umar Shah, known for his appearances alongside his elder brother Ahmed Shah on the popular game show Jeeto Pakistan and the Ramadan transmission Shan-e-Ramzan.

Umar passed away on Monday, leaving fans and celebrities alike heartbroken. Ahmed Shah took to Instagram to announce the tragic news, asking fans to remember his younger brother and keep the family in their prayers.

According to host Waseem Badami, Umar vomited, and the fluid entered his lungs, which led to end of breathing. This led to cardiovascular arrest, ultimately resulting in his untimely death.

Celebrities from across showbiz industry expressed their grief. Actor Adnan Siddiqui shared a photo with Umar, calling him a “ray of light, happiness, and innocence,” and revealed he was shattered by the news. Actor Ejaz Aslam remembered him as a “little angel” whose innocent antics brought smiles to everyone on Jeeto Pakistan.

Actors pay tribute

Actresses Hina Altaf, Shaista Lodhi, Momal Sheikh, and Mahira Khan also expressed deep sorrow over the young star’s sudden demise. Morning show host Nida Yasir shared a picture with Umar, praying for his forgiveness. TV host Iqrar ul Hassan wrote on Instagram, “The heart of Shan-e-Ramzan and someone very dear to all of us, Umar, has returned to his Lord.

Umar Shah’s sudden death has left a void in the hearts of his fans and colleagues, who remember him for his innocence, charm, and the joy he brought to television screens.