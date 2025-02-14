Pakistan expresses strong concerns over US transfer of advanced technology to India

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office spokesperson on Friday said that Pakistan has serious reservations regarding the transfer of advanced technology to India.

Shafqat Ali Khan dismissed the Indo-US joint statement as baseless and misleading.

During a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan informed journalists that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan undertook a two-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of the Prime Minister. He was warmly received by the President and the Prime Minister. At the conclusion of the session, several MoUs and agreements were signed.

He further stated that both countries participated in the seventh meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Discussions focused on strengthening the centuries-old deep religious, cultural, linguistic, and historical ties between the two nations.

Both sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation and solidarity during challenging times.

According to the spokesperson, Pakistan and Türkiye reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all sectors, including defense, trade, investment, banking, finance, education, health, energy, culture, tourism, transportation and science and technology.

Shafqat Ali Khan expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the boat accident in Marsa Dila, Libya. He reiterated Pakistan’s unchanged stance on terrorism and foreign occupation. He condemned the killing of two Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and called for an independent investigation into their deaths. He also confirmed that Ishaq Dar will soon participate in a United Nations Security Council meeting.

He stated that 16 bodies from the Libya boat tragedy have been identified, and the Pakistani embassy is actively working on further identification and monitoring. One injured individual is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Zawiya.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, emphasizing that Pakistan believes Al-Quds should be the capital of Palestine. He condemned the killing of two Kashmiri youths and stressed that Kashmiris should be granted their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

He dismissed the Indo-US joint statement as baseless and misleading, stating that India has failed to address human rights violations. “As a country affected by terrorism, Pakistan seeks global peace and stability,” he said, adding that Pakistan has serious concerns over the transfer of advanced technologies to India.

Regarding foreign policy, he asserted that all countries are important to Pakistan. He described the appointment of ambassadors as a routine matter. He also addressed the issue of deportation of illegal immigrants from the US, stating that it is a standard bilateral process, and any country has the right to deport illegal residents.

He highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding relations with the United States.

The spokesperson emphasized Pakistan’s strong ties with the United Arab Emirates, where 1.8 million Pakistanis reside. He denied any restrictions on Pakistani travelers, attributing travel issues to overbooked flights.

Shafqat Ali Khan also spoke on Afghanistan, acknowledging the presence of the banned TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) as a major concern. He confirmed that Pakistan has repeatedly raised this issue with the Afghan government.

Responding to a tweet by a US Congress member regarding democracy in Pakistan, the spokesperson stated that Pakistan has held elections which resulted in an elected government.

He said, “This is the personal opinion of one individual, and we have nothing more to say on the matter,”. He reiterated Pakistan’s desire for improved relations with the US based on non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

It may be mentioned here that US Congressman Joe Wilson had tweeted about the restoration of democracy in Pakistan.