‘Ceasefire Still Holds’: PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan’s Key Role in cooling down US-Iran tensions

ISLAMABAD – Arch-rivals US and Iran sat for first time in decades, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared Islamabad talks defining moment in history, saying Islamabad successfully helped steer looming conflict toward the path of peace.

Addressing a high-level cabinet meeting, he termed this development unprecedented, calling it “a moment of pride” for the nation. Drawing parallels with landmark peace efforts like the Oslo, Geneva, and Good Friday agreements, the premier stressed that meaningful peace is never achieved overnight.

Sharif said Iranian and US delegations engaged in intense, face-to-face negotiations lasting a remarkable 21 hours. He further expressed deep appreciation to both Tehran and Washington for accepting Pakistan’s invitation and agreeing to a crucial two-week ceasefire before arriving in Islamabad, saying such diplomatic convergence on Pakistani soil has no parallel in the country’s history.

Reassuring the nation, the premier confirmed that fragile ceasefire between US and Iran is still holding. However, he cautioned that several sensitive issues remain unresolved, adding that Pakistan is fully engaged in behind-the-scenes diplomacy to ensure lasting stability. Despite global economic uncertainty, he called the talks a “historic diplomatic victory” for Pakistan.

He also revealed that world leaders, including Japan’s premier and key European figures, have lauded Pakistan’s role in diffusing tensions, further elevating the country’s international standing.

Sharif also credited Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for their decisive leadership. He disclosed that there were multiple flashpoints during the crisis, but swift and strategic interventions by Pakistan prevented escalation. Officials, he said, worked tirelessly through sleepless nights to keep the situation under control.