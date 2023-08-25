The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) has given a call for observing strike in Jammu, today, (Saturday) to register a protest against installation of smart meters and collection of toll tax at Sarore Toll Plaza.

This was announced by the Chamber president Arun Gupta, flanked by other members, in a press conference in Jammu. He stated that the transporters and Jammu Bar Association were also supporting the strike call.

The call has been given to extend solidarity with the agitating people of Jammu expressing their anger over collection of toll tax at Sarore Toll Plaza and installation of smart meters. The protests against the functioning of Sarore Toll Plaza and installation of smart meters are continuing in different parts of Jammu for the last several days.

The JCCI president, during the presser stated that the decision regarding the strike call was taken in a meeting of the different trade associations and transporters’ unions, held at the Chamber House. “Representatives of more than 100 associations, who participated in the meeting, were of the opinion that Jammu Bandh was the only solution to get our demand or issues resolved and thus authorized the Chamber leadership to take a call,” he said.

Gupta said all the business establishments will remain closed in Jammu on Saturday in support of the strike to force the IIOJK authorities to concede to the genuine demands, including the removal of Sarore Toll Plaza and halting the installation of smart meters which have added to woes of poor masses.—KMS