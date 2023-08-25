The head of the international think tank Institute of Peace and Development INSPAD, Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum, has denounced the continued brutalities by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum speaking at a dinner given in his honour by Metropolitan Council Walsall Leader of Labour Group Councilor Aftab Nawaz and Deputy Leader of Labour Group Councilor Khizar Hussain Qadri in Nottingham, UK, said India’s own future may be in jeopardy as already secessionist movements have gained strength in Khalistan, Manipur and other Indian states.

He said, “If the Kashmiri people are not given freedom soon, I see a great increase in India’s problems and the peace and security of the region will also be maintained. It will be difficult to live. Half of the world’s population is in South Asia, for its protection, security and peace, the United Nations and other international organizations should stop the atrocities and negative actions of the Hindutva and BJP government on Kashmiris, Sikhs and minorities living in India.”

He said that the United States of America, China and Russia must raise their voice for the rights of Muslims and minorities living in India and occupied Kashmir.

Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum also ap-pealed to the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international rights organizations to pay immediate attention to these issues and hold a special meeting on it.—KMS