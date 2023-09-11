The 75th death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was observed today. A ceremony was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, under the direction of Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to mark the day.

Former Head of Department of Pakistan Studies Prof. Dr. Akbar Malik and former professor Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir were the chief guests of this event.