On the special directives of caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief Minister Balochistan, a major crackdown is underway against the sugar mafia. In this connection, late last night, the district administration of Quetta recovered 250 tons of sugar and 750 tons of urea fertilizer during a raid conducted on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

After having sealed the warehouses, the owners have been issued a summons and ordered to submit legal documents to the commissioner. “Legal action against the sugar hoarders and those involved in the smuggling of daily use items will continue, said Hamza Shafqat, Commissioner, Quetta division.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mastong Abdul Razzaq Sasoli, Assistant Commissioner Mastong Attaul Manim raided two different warehouses and seized around 1300 bags of sugar. An accused has also been arrested during the operation carried out on the tip-off. The district administration Mastung vowed that more operations will continue against sugar hoarders.

On the other hand talks between the Punjab government and sugar millers, continuing for the last three days, culminated in an agreement on Sunday. Under the deal, announced in a meeting of the industry representatives with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the millers will provide sugar at Rs140 per kg. The commodity will be supplied to the masses through special stalls to be set up at model bazaars and Sunday bazaars across the province.

The mill owners’ delegation included Haroon Akhtar, Zaka Ashraf, Fawad Mukhtar, and others, while Punjab Industries Minister S.M. Tanveer and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman were also present. Both sides also agreed to start the cane-crushing season on Oct 28. However, the press release issued after the meeting did not specify whether all mills across Punjab would become operational on Oct 28 or only in south Punjab, as per past practice.