ISTANBUL – Turkish capital Istanbul has been rocked by gunfight near Israeli consulate, as three armed attackers clashed with police in a brazen assault on Tuesday.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül confirmed that one gunman was killed while the other two were “neutralised” with injuries. Two police officers were also wounded, though their condition is stable.

Istanbul Attack

BREAKING: Turkish police neutralised three gunmen outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul. Turkish TV says three Istanbul gunmen had long guns, camouflage and backpacks. pic.twitter.com/UZp9Y1cUVs — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) April 7, 2026

Clips surfaced online show chaos unfolding as multiple gunshots were fired, with officers taking cover behind vehicles as the firefight erupted. Armed police and ambulances rushed in, cordoning off the area to secure the scene.

#BREAKING Unknown gunmen attempted to attack the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkish police killed 3 gunmen, while 2 police officers were injured. The Israeli consulate has been secured by Turkish police, and the incident ended. pic.twitter.com/1mMnoqq3HQ — The World War (@TheWorldWar12) April 7, 2026

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said one of the attackers had links to an extremist organization. The other two were brothers, one with a prior drug record. The attackers have been identified as Yunus E.S., who was killed, and brothers Onur Ç. and Enes Ç., who are injured and under interrogation.

Authorities noted that the group had intensive digital communication before the attack, suggesting careful planning.

At the time of the shooting, no Israeli diplomats were present at the Istanbul consulate or Ankara embassy.

For the unversed, Tel Aviv cuts staffing at its Turkish missions, especially during the Passover festival, but security at its facilities remains tight.

The attack comes amid escalating tensions between Turkey and Israel over the Gaza conflict. Diplomatic relations have deteriorated sharply, though intelligence and security ties continue. Turkey has tried to stay out of direct involvement in regional conflicts, but Iranian drones have recently violated Turkish airspace, triggering NATO air defense action and strong condemnation from Ankara.