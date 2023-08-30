Israeli army forces rounded up 32 Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to a local NGO.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said the arrests took place in the cities of Hebron, Beth-lehem, Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarem, and Jenin. No reason was provided for the arrests.

According to the NGO, over 5,000 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli army since the start of this year.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, Israel currently holds some 4,780 Palestinian detainees, including nearly 160 children and 29 females.—AFP