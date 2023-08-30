Reacting to the suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that ‘darling’s’ sentence has been suspended, but not overturned.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court suspended PTI Chairperson Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case and ordered his release.

A division bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Tariq Mehmood Jahangir announced the much-anticipated reserved decision.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Shehbaz said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial’s message of “Good to see you” and “Wishing you good luck” reached the Islamabad High Court today.

“When everyone knows what the decision will be even before the decision comes, then it should be a moment of concern for the justice system. If a clear message is received from the supreme judiciary, then what else should the subordinate court do?” he wrote.

Shehbaz said that a monitoring judge was appointed to ensure the punishment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and on the other hand the chief justice himself became the monitoring judge to save the ladla (darling). “This role of the justice system will be written as the dark chapter in history. A justice system that undermines justice and the bent scales are not acceptable.”

He further said that the law is powerless in front of the one who sold the watch with the image of Holy Kaaba. “When thieves and state terrorists will be facilitated, then where will the common man get justice in the country from? … whether it is May 9 vandalism, Judicial Complex attack or petrol bomb attack on the police, all is forgiven.”

The former premier also lamented that Khan and his party were given undue leniency by the courts.