Israel reports refinery damage in Haifa as missile tensions escalate

TEL AVIV / HAIFA – Israeli media outlets reported an impact at an oil refinery in the northern city of Haifa following alerts of incoming missiles launched from Iran, the international media reported on Monday.

Television channel Channel 12 broadcast visuals showing dense black smoke rising from the refinery area.

While the exact cause of the impact has not been officially confirmed, the incident occurred shortly after the Israeli military stated that it had detected a new wave of missiles fired from Iran.

The Israeli military said search and rescue teams were being dispatched to the affected site in northern Israel, where reports of a strike were received.

In a separate development, the Israeli army claimed that 261 of its soldiers have been injured since the start of the ongoing conflict linked to Iran, according to reports.

However, it has not disclosed any official figures regarding fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military also stated that it had targeted multiple weapons manufacturing facilities in Iran’s capital, Tehran. It claimed that around 40 sites connected to weapons production and research were hit during a series of airstrikes over the past two days.

The claims said that the strikes included facilities involved in assembling long-range surface-to-air missiles, producing components for anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry, and sites linked to the development of ballistic missile engines.