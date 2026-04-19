Us Air Force C 17 Lands At Nur Khan Airbase With Key Logistics

The United States Air Force C-17 has landed at Nur Khan Airbase, reportedly carrying logistics prerequisites for the visit of a high-profile official delegation for the second round of Islamabad Talks.

Though there is no official confirmation from the US, Iran and Pakistan, reports suggest that the second round of Islamabad Talks will be held in the coming days.

The recent moves, such as putting Islamabad and the adjacent city Rawalpindi on high alert, sealing the Red Zone and Red Zone Extension, closure of key roads for traffic, and a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles for an indefinite period, suggest that something serious is going to happen shortly.

The stage is set for the arrival of a high-level US delegation in the federal capital. According to reports, US Air Force C-17 landed at Nur Khan Airbase carrying armoured vehicles, trucks & pallets of gear.

These are logistics for the high-profile US delegation expected to hold a meeting with the Iranian team at Serena Islamabad.