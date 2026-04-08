HBL PSL 2026: Peshawar beat Hyderabad in last-ball thriller

Peshawar Zalmi edged past Hyderabad Kingsmen in the last-ball thriller of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chasing a below-par 146-run target, Peshawar Zalmi crossed the finish line on the last ball of the innings with four wickets remaining.

Skipper Babar Azam was the highest scorer for Zalmi with 43 off 37 balls, laced with six boundaries. Kusal Mendis made 27 off 23 balls, hitting one four and two maximums. Michael Bracewell contributed 25 off 19 balls, striking two fours and one maximum.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Farhan Yousaf contributed 15 each, while Mohammad Haris made 11 off six balls. Saim Ayub took two wickets while Mohammad Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Hassan Khan and Hunain Shah got one wicket apiece. Iftikhar was named player of the match for his valuable contribution with the ball and bat.

After being asked to bat by Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam, Hyderabad Kingsmen kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 145 in 18.2 overs.

Kusal Perera was the top scorer, who made 58 off 35 balls, striking five fours and two maximums. Skipper Marnus Labuschagne contributed 27 off 27 balls, hitting three fours.

Maaz Sadaqat made 17 off eight balls, while Saim Ayub contributed 14 off 15 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures. Iftikhar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem bagged four wickets each and Aamer Jamal one, while Hunain Shah was run out.