Islamabad shuts down early as New Timings shake businesses under Austerity Drive

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in the capital city Islamabad issued strict new closing timings across markets, businesses, and recreational facilities in capital.

Shops, Markets & Shopping Malls

• Must close by 8:00 PM sharp daily (including weekends)

• Exemptions: Pharmacies, medical stores, hospitals, medical labs, petrol pumps, CNG stations, and dairy/milk shops

Restaurants, Hotels & Food Businesses

• All hotels, restaurants, food outlets, tandoors, grocery/kiryana stores, meat shops, fruit & dry fruit shops, vegetable vendors, and bakeries must close by 10:00 PM

• HOWEVER: Takeaway & home delivery services will continue beyond closing hours

Marriage Halls, Marquees & Event Venues

• Strict closure by 10:00 PM

• Applies even to functions held at private premises

Gyms, Sports Clubs & Fitness Centers

• Must shut down by 8:00 PM

The directive has been circulated to all major authorities including the Chief Commissioner Office, Islamabad Police, CDA, Ministry of Interior, PEMRA, and media organizations for immediate enforcement and nationwide publicity.

The capital now moves under tightened operating hours as austerity measures reshape nightlife, business activity, and public schedules across the city.