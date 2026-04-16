Qatar honors Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif with Fighter Jets’ Escort

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was met with an exceptionally high-profile welcome upon his arrival in Qatar, underscoring what appears to be deepening ties between Islamabad and Doha amid a sensitive regional backdrop.

As the Prime Minister’s aircraft entered Qatari airspace, it was immediately met by Qatar Air Force fighter jets that took formation around the plane, escorting it in a rare aerial honour all the way to Doha airport. The dramatic mid-air сопровitation is being viewed as an unusually powerful diplomatic gesture, reserved for visits of significant importance.

🚨🇵🇰🇶🇦 A MASSIVE WELCOME FOR PAKISTAN’S PM IN QATAR Qatari fighter jets escorted PM Shehbaz Sharif’s aircraft the moment it entered Qatari airspace. Qatar recently says the whole region is thankful for Pakistan’s efforts in helping to stop the war. WORLD RESPECTS PAKISTAN!! pic.twitter.com/XBBq0mfi6x — Zard si Gana (@ZardSi) April 16, 2026

The spectacle continued on the ground, where PM Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation were received with full state protocol. A formal guard of honour was presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Qatari Armed Forces, while parts of the airport and capital were visibly decorated with Pakistani flags—adding a strong visual emphasis to the warmth of the reception.

The fighter jet escort, in particular, highlighted the importance Qatar attaches to the visit and was widely interpreted as a sign of the strength of bilateral relations and mutual trust between the two nations.

During high-level engagements, Qatari leadership reportedly expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting regional stability and de-escalation. The discussions came at a time of heightened sensitivity in the Gulf region, where calls for peace and restraint have taken center stage.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his meetings, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and dialogue, stressing the urgent need for de-escalation to prevent further conflict in the region. He also strongly condemned attacks on Qatar and other countries, reiterating Pakistan’s stance on regional stability.

Prime Minister held detailed talks with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, focusing on evolving regional dynamics as well as expanding cooperation in critical sectors including energy and security. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to deepen longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Qatar, signaling continued alignment on key diplomatic and strategic priorities.