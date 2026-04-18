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US–Iran Talks 2.0 in Limbo as Tehran resists next round amid US Naval Blockade

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 18, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Us Iran Talks 2 0 In Limbo As Tehran Resists Next Round Amid Us Naval Blockade

TEHRAN – The high-stakes diplomacy between United States and Iran has hit fresh uncertainty, with Tehran refusing to confirm the next round of negotiations, throwing earlier expectations of a Monday meeting into limbo.

Iranian diplomatic source told BBC, that Monday talks in Islamabad might get delayed while Islamabad is gearing up host the crucial second round of talks between Washington and Tehran.

Despite earlier optimism from US President Donald Trump, who recently claimed a deal with Iran is near, new reports suggest the path to any agreement remains deeply contested.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran has not yet agreed to proceed with further negotiations. Tehran is frustrated with what it sees as Washington’s shifting demands, warning that constant changes to American conditions could derail the entire process. This concern has even been relayed to American officials through a Pakistani intermediary.

As of Saturday, Trump is known for pushing quick, decisive deals, Iran appears to be taking a far more cautious approach. Officials in Tehran view the negotiations not as a quick fix, but as a complex, long-term process requiring serious concessions, political resolve, and careful calibration.

Still, there’s a flicker of hope. Sources indicate that progress may be underway on a memorandum of understanding, a smaller but significant step that could keep dialogue alive, even if a comprehensive deal remains distant.

At the same time, tensions are escalating sharply in one of the world’s most critical routes.

Iranian state media reports that the country’s military is reasserting full control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil shipments. Citing statements from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, outlets including Fars News, ISNA, and IRIB say the strait will be restored to a state where Iranian armed forces maintain strict authority.

Tehran accused US of “maritime piracy,” slamming what it calls a “so-called blockade” as outright interference in international waters.

Earlier today, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters warned that strict monitoring and control over the strait will continue until all restrictions on Iran’s maritime movement are lifted.

With negotiations uncertain, trust eroding, and military posturing intensifying, the world is watching closely. What was once framed as a near breakthrough now risks spiraling into a deeper geopolitical crisis.

https://pakobserver.net/trump-hints-at-iran-talks-surprise-to-host-genius-person-at-white-house/
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