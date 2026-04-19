Comedy King Umar Sharif remembered on his birth anniversary

The nation remembered Umer Sharif, the comedy legend, with prayers and fond memories on his 66th birth anniversary.

Legendary comedian, actor, writer, director and host was born in Karachi on April 19, 1960 and breathed his last in Germany on October 20. 2021, after a protracted illness.

“Comedy king, your legacy lives on in the hearts of millions. May Allah grant you a high place in Jannat ul Firdaus and shower you with His endless mercy. Ameen”, reads a message shared by his fan on his birth anniversary.

Umer Sharif rose to fame with his iconic comedy stage plays Bakra Qistoon Pey and Buddha Ghar Pey Hai.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he received National Awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992 and became the only actor to win four Nigar Awards in a single year. He was also honoured with three Graduate Awards and the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.