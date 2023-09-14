The stipend installment of September is being disbursed to millions of school-going students who are registered under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif while this time government has also directed monitoring teams to supervise the cash disbursement process and ensure transparency.

As per the latest release, the disbursement of second installment for the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif will start from September 15, 2023, and the announcement brings a sigh of relief for people who are bearing the brunt amid backbreaking inflation, and to fund the children’s education, they rely on the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif.

Benazir Wazaif Amount

School level Scholarship For Boys Scholarship For Girls Primary Rs1,500 Rs2,000 Secondary Rs2,500 Rs3,000 Higher Secondary Rs3,500 Rs4,000

In order to get the funds smoothly, make sure that your BISP account has been verified by the official portal.

This time, people registered under the program can get their payments through HBL Connect Shop and other payment centers.

Who is eligible to get Benazir Taleemi Wazaif

Candidates must follow certain criteria,

First, he should be registered under Benazir Income Support Program

Candidate must be between 4 and 12 years old for primary education and for secondary and higher secondary education, the max age limit is 22 years.

Candidate must continue academic activities and adequate school attendance is another requisite

Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Required Documents

Original ID Card or Original B Form

Complete Address of Residence

Signature of School Principal

How to Apply for Benazir Taleemi Wazaif?

Step 1: Please visit the nearest Benazir Income Support Program office, and get the registration form for educational scholarships.

Step 2: Submit the form entering all required information, including your child’s B Form number and your ID card number.

Step 3: Attach all required documents, including original form, along with CNIC and B-Form copy and school certrificate, and submit the form and documents to the office.