Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather update for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

ISLAMABAD – Mainly dry weather is predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, dry weather is predicted in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the weekend. Hot weather is predicted in the plains.

As no rain-giving system is approaching the country, similar weather conditions are expected to persist during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 23°C and 25°C on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 22°C and 24°C on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 37, Chilas 23, Bagrote 16, Gilgit 12, Bunji 11, Skardu 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 28, Chitral 25, Kalam 19, Mir Khani 14, Dir (Upper 13, Lower 02), Pattan 11, Malam Jabba 10, Saidu Sharif, Balakot 05, Kakul 02, Cherat 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 14, Muzaffarabad (Airport 04, City 01), Rawalakot 02, Kotli 01

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Maximum temperature in Chhor was recorded at 36°C, and in Sibbi at 35°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 24 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 19 per cent.