Permit for ride-sharing vehicles in Punjab: Here’s all you need to know

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to make it mandatory to obtain a permit from the provincial transport authority for vehicles operating through online apps such as inDrive.

A bill recommending measures to regulate online cab services has been presented in the Punjab Assembly. The bill proposed a system for granting licenses to vehicles and drivers.

The bill titled Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2024 states that vehicle owners or drivers would be required to present registration, fitness certificates, and licenses to get the permit.

The permit for online ride-sharing services will be valid for one year and must be renewed annually. The applications must provide the government with information about drivers and vehicles.

The bill also states that for passenger safety, apps must establish a complaint resolution system.

Additionally, a fine of up to 2,000 rupees will be imposed if a driver violates the rules.

The three major online ride-sharing apps in Pakistan include Yango, inDrive and Careem. Any person who owns a vehicle registers with one of the companies to start the online cab services. The app helps people connect with the drivers without any hassle whenever they needed.

These online platforms provide a convenient and affordable alternative to traditional taxis, offering users a seamless booking experience via smartphone apps.

There have been calls from different sections of society to regular the online cab services in order to ensure protection of travelers.