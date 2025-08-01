Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: Intermittent monsoon rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent monsoon rains are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday night and Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent monsoon rains are predicted in the twin cities and at isolated places in east/northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Balochistan on Friday night.

On Saturday, hot and very humid weather is likely in most parts of the country. However, rains are predicted in the twin cities and at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday, between 34°C and 36°C on Sunday, and between 35°C and 37°C on Monday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Saturday, between 33°C and 35°C on Sunday, and between 34°C and 36°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, isolated rains occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and northeastern Balochistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 32

Punjab: Bahawalnagar 28, Narowal 06, Attock & Sahiwal 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad Airport & Muzaffarabad City 02

Balochistan: Bar Khan 01

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 44°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nokkundi was recorded at 43°C, and in Chilas, Dadu and Sibbi at 42°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 86 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 64 per cent.