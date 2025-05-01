Islamabad, Pakistan weather; rains, isolated hailstorms expected

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds with heavy falls and isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening/night, Friday and Saturday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are penetrating the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely approach western parts of the country today evening/night.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds with heavy falls and isolated hailstorms are expected in the twin cities, Potohar region, northeast/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir on Thursday evening/night and the next two days with occasional gaps. Isolated rains and gusty winds are also expected in south Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

Rains, gusty winds, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels during the period.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Friday and between 35°C and 37°C and Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Friday and between 34°C and 36°C and Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Extremely hot weather prevailed in the southern half of the country.

Nawabshah, Mohenjo-Daro, Sakrand and Sibbi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 48°C. The maximum temperature in Dadu, Khairpur, Padidan, Mithi, Khanpur and Jacobabad was recorded at 47°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 59 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 43 per cent.