Indian intelligence agency “RAW,” globally infamous and internationally known for sponsoring terrorism, has been revealed as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam attack.

The secret documents have surfaced, exposing RAW’s subversive plans.

According to the sources, the role of India’s intelligence agency RAW in the Pahalgam false flag operation has been exposed. The document was leaked via the social media application “Telegram,” serving as clear evidence of the Indian government’s involvement in the attack.

Contradictions between the instructions in the document and their execution led to the exposure of the false flag operation.

According to sources, the document directed that the anti-Pakistan narrative be created in the media 36 hours after the incident. However, media prematurely blamed Pakistan, thereby disrupting the plan.

Sources indicate that the document and its contradictions suggest that RAW itself receives instructions from elsewhere. The leak on social media appears to reflect internal dissent within RAW, possibly from those opposing the Hindutva ideology.

Sources further said that the Indian government is investigating the leak of the document on social media. The leaked document has revealed shocking disclosures. Titled Psy Ops and Narrative Control, it clearly instructs that the incident should be framed as an attack on the state and non-Muslims.

The document also indicates that timing is critical in amplifying the event. Media outlets were to be mobilized at the scene 36 to 48 hours in advance. An operation was planned in Anantnag district.

According to RAW’s document, field operators were to be stationed at specific locations under the guise of monitoring tourist movements. Within 2 to 4 hours of the attack, witness statements were to be collected using AI systems. Blurry videos would be used to recreate visuals of the incident.

The document further states that instead of using a central hashtag, a misinformation campaign would be run through over 200 social media accounts, spreading unverified trends to blame the ISI without direct control.

As per the RAW document, the discourse was to be diverted from Kashmir to the notion of a broader global Islamic conspiracy. Communications found near the Northern Command attack site would be linked to ISI, and supposed ISI documents would be leaked in a forensic manner.

The operation was reportedly timed to coincide with the diplomatic presence of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. An appeal for global unity against terrorism would also be made.

Highlighting an alternative plan, the document mentions that a backup system has been activated in Shopian, which would be used if the plan is compromised.

According to RAW’s assessment, Pakistan’s rapid advancement on the Line of Control (LoC) could challenge Indian control. A violation of 1.3 km might invite UN or Chinese mediation, so a limit of 1.2 km has been set for Indian movements.

The document also notes the possibility of resistance or pressure from neutral countries. A backup line named TANGO-ECHO will be kept active via the INDOPACOM code.

RAW also fears a discrepancy in the activities and reactions of BLA and BNA in Balochistan. Time windows for operations are set between 3 to 48 hours after the Kashmir attack. BLA cells are to initiate activities in Sui and Quetta at T-48.

It is further stated that reports of Hindu casualties should be restricted to specific non-state platforms. In Anantnag and Kandra Bal corridors, Denters Squads in plain clothes will be deployed. Chinese economic initiatives such as CPEC and Gwadar will be monitored during initial implementation phases. Final decisions will be based on RAW’s directives.

According to the document, “If no issues arise by April 21, 2025, the final command will be given via analog channel.” “Post-operation, all field operatives will assume black status.”

On the other hand, defense analysts say the Pahalgam incident was a pre-approved and deliberate action by Indian intelligence agency RAW. India’s hatred against Kashmiris is now fully exposed. Targeting innocent civilians for political gain has long been a hallmark of the Modi administration. This document confirms that Pahalgam, like previous incidents, was a false flag operation.