Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Rain, few heavy falls, hailstorms likely

Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday night, as well as on Friday.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan and is likely to persist in the upper parts until April 18.

PMD Forecast:

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with few hailstorms are likely in the twin cities, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north-east Balochistan on Thursday night and Friday.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the forecast period.

Impacts:

Heavy rains may cause landslides in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with an increase in water flow in local nullahs/streams. Hailstorms and windstorms may damage standing crops in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab.

Rains and windy conditions may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Friday and Saturday and between 35°C and 37°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Friday and Saturday and between 34°C and 36°C on Sunday.

Past Weather:

The weather remained dry over most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas during the last 24 hours. Isolated rain occurred in Kashmir, Upper Punjab and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 03, Muzaffarabad (Airport, City 02)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 03, Kalam 02

Punjab: Rawalpindi 02, Murree 01

Bahawalnagar and Nawabshah were the hottest places in Pakistan with a maximum temperature of 44°C. The maximum temperature in Rohri, Dadu, Skarand and Mohenjo-Daro was recorded at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50%.