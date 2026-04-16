Islamabad United thrash Karachi Kings in HBL PSL 2026 match

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Thursday night.

Chasing a decent 151-run target for victory, Islamabad United crossed the finish line with eight wickets and 24 balls remaining.

Player of the match Sameer Minhas was the top scorer for the United, who made 57 off 36 balls, laced with 10 boundaries. Devon Conway made an unbeaten 53 off 36 balls, striking six fours and one maximum.

Shadab Khan contributed an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls, hitting one four and two maximums. Moeen Ali and Hassan Ali took one wicket apiece.

Batting first, Karachi Kings were restricted to 150/6 in their quota of 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks was the top scorer with an unbeaten 51 off 44 balls, striking four boundaries. Jason Roy contributed 39 off 27 balls. hitting three fours and two maximums.

Azam Khan made 34 off 29 balls, laced with three fours and one maximum. Shadab Khan and Richard Gleeson took two wickets each, while Mohammad Hasnain and Faheen Ashraf got one wicket each.