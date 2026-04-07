Artemis II astronauts complete historic lunar flyby, begin journey back to Earth

HOUSTON – Astronauts aboard Artemis II have successfully completed a landmark journey around the Moon and are now heading back to Earth after venturing farther into space than any human crew before.

The mission, led by NASA, marks humanity’s return to deep lunar exploration since the Apollo era. During the flyby, the spacecraft traveled to a record distance of more than 252,000 miles from Earth, surpassing the benchmark set by Apollo 13.

The four-member crew — including American astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — conducted a detailed seven-hour observation of the lunar surface, capturing high-resolution images of craters and geological features.

Astronauts reported witnessing rare celestial events during the mission, including a total solar eclipse as the Moon briefly blocked the Sun from their viewpoint. They also observed several planets, including Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Saturn, against the backdrop of deep space.

The spacecraft followed a “free-return” trajectory — a fuel-efficient path that uses the gravitational pull of the Earth and Moon — similar to the one used during Apollo 13. This maneuver ensured the crew’s safe return without the need for additional propulsion adjustments.

Emotional moments marked the mission, including a tribute to former Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell, whose recorded message was played to the crew during their journey. The astronauts also carried a historic patch from Apollo 8, symbolizing continuity between past and present lunar exploration efforts.

At their closest approach, the crew flew just over 4,000 miles above the Moon’s surface, documenting key scientific targets such as impact basins and craters. The mission also provided scientists with valuable data expected to support future lunar landings.

Following the flyby, US President Donald Trump congratulated the astronauts, calling them “modern-day pioneers” and praising their contribution to space exploration.

The mission is a critical step toward upcoming lunar expeditions, including planned crewed landings near the Moon’s south pole under NASA’s Artemis programme. The crew is expected to conclude the nearly 10-day mission with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean later this week.