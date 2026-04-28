Lahore, Punjab Weather: Rain brings some relief from heatwave

Lahore and parts of Punjab received rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday evening, providing much-needed relief to the heat-stricken people.

After a hot day, strong winds started blowing in the evening, followed by rain, providing relief from the prevailing harsh weather conditions.

Experts have predicted more rain and gusty winds in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more rain and thunderstorms are likely in Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Layyah and Bhakkar on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts with rain and thunderstorms in Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore and surroundings. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and between 35°C and 37°C on Thursday and Friday

Past Weather:

Lahore and parts of Punjab received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Dera Ghazi Khan 21, Gujranwala 19, Bahawalpur (Airport 11, City 05), Multan (City 07, Airport 04), Kot Addu 07, Narowal 06, Sialkot Airport 05, Bhakkar 03, Lahore City, Layyah 02, Mangla, Bahawalnagar 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.