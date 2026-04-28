Inverter ACs Installments Plans in Pakistan starting from Rs8,000 Per Month

LAHORE – As rising temperatures continue across Pakistan, the cost of Inverter ACs becomes increasingly difficult for many households to manage in a single upfront payment. BNut, there are some installment-based financing options aimed at easing the burden on consumers.

The following installment plan allows customers to purchase inverter ACs from brands like Samsung and Orient and pay in monthly installments ranging from 3 to 36 months.

Orient ACs Installment Plans

The plan includes short-term 3 and 6-month options with 0% markup, which means buyers only pay the product price divided into installments, without added interest charges for these tenures. Longer repayment plans of up to 36 months are also available, offering lower monthly payments for those who prefer extended flexibility.

Samsung ACs Installment Plans

Under the promotion, entry-level 1-ton inverter ACs from Orient start at monthly payments of around Rs 8,000 on longer tenures, while 1.5-ton and higher-end Samsung inverter models can go higher depending on the plan selected. Processing fees apply depending on the installment duration, and federal taxes on these fees are also included in the final cost.

The financing option covers both budget-friendly and premium inverter air conditioners, with models designed for energy efficiency and improved cooling performance, features that have become increasingly important due to frequent heatwaves and rising electricity costs.

Bank representatives note that the scheme is intended to help households manage essential summer purchases without financial strain, especially at a time when appliance prices continue to increase in line with inflation and currency fluctuations.

However, availability is subject to stock limits, and customers are encouraged to confirm terms, processing charges, and eligibility before making a purchase decision.