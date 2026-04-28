Babar Azam’s ton leads Peshawar Zalmi to HBL PSL 11 final

Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Islamabad United by 70 runs in the Qualifier at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Tuesday to reach the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final.

Chasing a challenging 222-run target for victory, Islamabad United were bundled out for 151 in 18.4 overs despite a 58-run opening partnership between Sameer Minhas (44) and Devon Conway (20).

Mohsin Riaz contributed 25 off 20 balls and Imad Wasim 22 off 15 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Aaron Hardie bagged three wickets, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Wasim two each, and Khurram Shehzad and Michael Bracewell one each, while Faheem Ashraf was run out.

Zalmi Innings:

Put into bat by Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan, Peshawar Zalmi batters came out all guns blazing and managed to reach 221/7 in their quota of 20 overs.

Player of the match Babar Azam was the highest scorer, who made 103 off 59 balls, striking 12 fours and four maximums. Kusal Mendis contributed 41 off 26 balls, laced with five fours and one maximum.

Mohammad Haris made 35 off just 16 balls, hitting five fours and two maximums. Aaron Hardie contributed 20 off 10 balls with the help of two fours and one maximum.

Shadab Khan bagged three wickets and Richard Gleeson two, while Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf picked up one wicket apiece.

Zalmi and United Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Sufyan Muqeem, Basit Ali

Islamabad United Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (capt), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Richard Gleeson