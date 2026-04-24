Islamabad Traffic Advisory issued for Weekend ahead of Iranian Delegation’s Visit

ISLAMABAD – Multiple road closures have been announced in Islamabad’s core and surrounding routes as authorities urged commuters to plan ahead, expect delays, and strictly follow diversion instructions, as Iranian Foreign Minister is set to land tonight.

According to the latest traffic advisory, Red Zone and Extended Red Zone will remain completely sealed off for all types of traffic, bringing movement in the federal core to a standstill. Expressway stretch between Korang and Zero Point has been shut down entirely, while intermittent stoppages are expected along Srinagar Highway, further compounding travel uncertainty across the capital.

Islamabad Traffic Advisory

ٹریفک ایڈوائزری/ متبادل ٹریفک پلان۔ ریڈزون اور توسیعی ریڈزون ہر قسم کی ٹریفک کے لیے مکمل طور پر بند رہے گا۔ کورال سے زیرو پوائنٹ تک ایکسپریس وے ہر قسم کی ٹریفک کے لیے بند ہوگا۔ سری نگر ہائی وے پر بھی مختلف اوقات میں ٹریفک روکی جاسکتی ہے۔ اسلام آباد میں کسی بھی جانب یا کسی بھی… pic.twitter.com/p0NZpBI6tN — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 24, 2026

Most critically, officials have imposed a total ban on the entry of heavy traffic into Islamabad from all directions and highways, warning transport operators to avoid the city altogether during this period to prevent severe congestion and delays.

Authorities have rolled out an extensive alternative route system for city residents forced to navigate around closures. Residents of G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, and F-7 are instructed to rely on 9th Avenue via Margalla Road for all travel between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Traffic approaching Zero Point via Faisal Avenue will be redirected onto 9th Avenue, reshaping usual commuter flow across central corridors. In the event of a closure between Zero Point and Korang Chowk, motorists can still access Korang by taking 9th Avenue from Srinagar Highway, proceeding through Stadium Road, and then continuing via Rawal Road from Chandni Chowk and Murree Road.

If movement between Park Road and Club Road is blocked, traffic will be diverted toward Tramri Chowk, creating additional pressure on southern routes.

Commuters traveling between Bhara Kahu and both Rawalpindi and Islamabad are advised to use the Korang Road, Bani Gala, and Lehtrar Road corridor as their primary alternative.

Meanwhile, citizens moving between Rawalpindi Saddar and Islamabad may use routes via Colonel Sher Khan Road leading to Faqeera Aabpara Road, or alternatively depend on 9th Avenue.

Heavy vehicles traveling from GT Road Peshawar to Lahore must now divert via Taxila Motorway, Chaki Interchange, and Chuk Beli Road through Rawat GT Road.

Similarly, freight moving from GT Road Lahore to Peshawar will follow the reverse route, passing through Rawat GT Road, Chuk Beli Road, Chaki Interchange, and Taxila Motorway.

With multiple closures simultaneously impacting Islamabad’s core and surrounding routes, authorities have urged commuters to plan ahead, expect delays, and strictly follow diversion instructions as the capital’s traffic network undergoes one of its most extensive temporary reconfigurations.