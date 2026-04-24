Islamabad outplay Hyderabad to qualify for HBL PSL 11 Playoffs

Islamabad United thrashed Hyderabad Kingsmen by eight wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Friday to qualify for the Playoffs.

Chasing a modest 81-run target for victory, Islamabad United crossed the finish line with eight wickets and 80 balls remaining.

Debutant Mohsin Riaz was the top scorer, who made a quickfire 42 off just 18 balls, striking six fours and two maximums. Sameer Minhas contributed 27 off 20 balls, hitting three fours and one maximum. Mohammad Ali picked up both the wickets falling in the innings.

Put into bat first by skipper Shadab Khan, Hyderabad Kingsmen kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 80 in 15.5 overs. Usman Khan was the highest scorer for the Kingsmen with an unbeaten 25 off 35 balls, hitting one boundary.

Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera and Asif Mehmood contributed 12 runs each. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Player of the match Richard Gleeson, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim bagged three wickets each, while Salman Mirza took one wicket.