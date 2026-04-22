Ali Raza becomes youngest bowler to secure PSL hat-trick

Under-19 sensation Ali Raza secured the first hat-trick of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season on the last three balls of the Karachi Kings innings.

By getting Khushdil Shah, Shahid Aziz and Hasan Ali out on successive balls, the 18-year-old became the sixth bowler and the youngest among all to achieve this feat. He is also the first one to achieve this feat on the last three balls of an innings.

Mohammad Amir was the first one to achieve a hat-trick in the 2016 season while playing for Karachi Kings. In the 2018 season, Junaid Khan and Imran Tahir achieved the distinction while playing for Multan Sultans against Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, respectively.

In 2023, Abbas Afridi secured a hat-trick against Quetta Gladiators while playing for Multan Sultans. In 2024, Akeal Hosain of Quetta Gladiators scored a hat-trick against Peshawar Zalmi.