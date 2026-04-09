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Islamabad on Red Alert ahead of US-Iran Talks; Citizens urged to avoid Travel

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 09, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police declared red alert, warning citizens to avoid all non-essential travel as the capital braces for the arrival of foreign delegations for US-Iran peace talks.

Major roads in federal capital are being rerouted at different times, and authorities are urging residents to cooperate fully with law enforcement and travel only in emergencies.

Security has been dramatically tightened in the Red Zone, and local holidays have been announced in the twin cities as Pakistan gears up to host sensitive U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks. Every precaution is being taken, all law enforcement agencies and security forces are actively deployed, ensuring maximum protection.

VVIP protocols under the Blue Book will be strictly applied for the delegations’ movements, stays, and meetings. Police, paramilitary troops, and other security personnel are operating under strict guidelines, with separate secure routes arranged exclusively for the visiting delegations.

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© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer