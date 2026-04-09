Us Secret Service Arrives In Islamabad Ahead Of Historic Us Iran Talks

ISLAMABAD – US Secret Service team has arrived in Islamabad ahead of Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit, as the capital city witnessed landmark diplomatic effort. Vance will lead a US delegation in direct talks with Iran, aimed at negotiating a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Authorities in Islamabad announced two sudden public holidays on Thursday and Friday, a move often made ahead of high-profile diplomatic events. No official explanation was given, but security measures are believed to be the reason behind the short-notice holidays.

The talks mark the first direct U.S.-Iran negotiations hosted by Pakistan. Alongside Vance, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to attend. Vance will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Pakistan since 2011. Analysts say Pakistan’s strategic location, deft diplomacy, and shifting regional alliances have elevated its role as a key mediator.

Pakistan’s relationship with the U.S. has seen a dramatic transformation. Once criticized for alleged support of the Taliban and embarrassed by the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden near Abbottabad, the country was largely sidelined during the Biden administration.

Under Trump’s second term, Islamabad has leveraged its rare earth resources and strategic positioning to gain U.S. trust. Pakistan publicly praised Trump for helping de-escalate last year’s conflict with India, nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize, and joined his Board of Peace. Trump has also praised Pakistan’s military leadership, including Chief Asim Munir.

The war has had a direct impact on Pakistan’s energy security, with Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz affecting oil and gas supplies. The country’s mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia could have drawn it into the conflict, giving Islamabad even more reason to mediate. Analysts note that Pakistan has significant stakes in ending the war while remaining outside the emerging anti-Iran coalition.

As Islamabad prepares for intense negotiations, the world watches closely, aware that Pakistan’s success—or failure—could reshape the regional balance of power.