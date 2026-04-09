Al Noor Orchards, Al Kabir Town raided by FBR for Tax, Payment Investigation

LAHORE – Federal Board of Revenue teams conducted raids at Al Noor Orchards and Al Kabir Town in Lahore, seizing years of financial records of property giants to review tax compliance, payments, and transactions.

Al Kabir Town faced past controversy and 2020 probe by anti-graft watchdog, while Al Noor Orchard draws investor complaints over delays, high charges, and incomplete approvals. The raids were said to be the largest recent actions against major developers, signaling stricter scrutiny of Lahore’s real estate sector.

Tax authorities backed by government enforcement agencies carried out coordinated raids against two of city’s major housing projects, Al Noor Orchards and Al Kabir Town.

The operation led by Chief Tax Office (CTO) Lahore involved five joint teams from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) who stormed the developers’ offices, seizing years’ worth of business and financial records for intense scrutiny. The crackdown is aimed at reviewing tax compliance, tracking payment histories, and examining financial transactions to recover outstanding dues.

This was one of largest actions targeting major real estate developers in Lahore in recent years,” an official said, stressing FBR’s determination to strengthen tax enforcement and hold developers accountable.

Al Kabir Town, a massive private housing project on Raiwind Road, has been under spotlight for controversy despite attracting large number of investors. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigated developer in 2020 over alleged fraud and improper approvals. The company, however, maintains that all approvals were legally obtained before construction began.

Al Noor Orchard, developed by Al Jalil Developers, promoted alot of flexible installment plans. Investors claimed delayed possession, high development charges, stalled progress in certain blocks, and allegations that some areas of the project are still awaiting final LDA approval.

The raids show growing scrutiny of Lahore’s booming real estate sector, sending shockwaves through investors and developers alike. Authorities insist the operations are part of a broader crackdown to enforce tax compliance and ensure developers fulfill their financial and legal obligations.