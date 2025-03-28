Islamabad court grants bail to Journalist Waheed Murad, orders his release

ISLAMABAD – A local court in Islamabad on Friday granted bail to senior journalist Waheed Murad and ordered the relevant officials to release him days after his abduction in a case related to ‘sensitive content’.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah passed the order after hearing the arguments of the both sides. Advocate Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha represented Waheed Murad before the court. They argued that the journalist was innocent and he just performed his professional duty and did nothing against the law. They asked the court to grant bail to the jouranlist and set him free. The prosecution could not convince the court regarding the matter.

After hearing both sides, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah granted bail to the journalist against surety bonds of Rs50,000 and directed his release.

Later, the court also accepted Waheed Murad’s request to reduce the surety amount, lowering it from Rs50,000 to Rs20,000.

It may be mentioned here that Waheed Murad was arrested in Islamabad two days ago.

The journalists and family members of Waheed Murad reached outside the court to meet him. The videos of his meeting and embracing his colleagues, friends and relatives went viral on different digital platforms. Imaan Mazari and her husband also talked to the reporters and shared their views. The journalists also expressed joy over bail and release of Waheed Murad.

Earlier this week, Waheed Murad was picked up from his residence in G-8, Islamabad at midnight.