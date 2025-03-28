Rs100 fresh currency notes bundle rate in open market ahead of Eid 2025

LAHORE – The holy month of Ramazan closes to an end with people in Pakistan now waiting for Eidul Fitr 2025.

On the eve of the festival, the elders of a family traditionally distribute cash gifts among children and it is called “Eidi”.

For Eidi, fresh currency notes of various denominations, including Rs100, are used and the children spend the amount to buy toys and treats for them to celebrate the Eid.

The fresh currency notes can be bought from the State Bank of Pakistan and other banks across Pakistan.

But sometimes, people were unable to get the bundles of fresh notes from the banks. In this situation, they can visit the shops in open market to buy the fresh notes.

Rs100 Currency Note Bundle Rate

In open market, shopkeepers sell the fresh currency notes bundle at higher prices. The worth of a Rs100 currency note bundle stands at Rs10,000 but in open market you have to pay extra money.

The Rs100 bundle is being sold for Rs10,500 to Rs10,700.

When is Eid in Pakistan?

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal, Pakistan’s top moon sighting body, is all set meet for Shawwal moon sighting, which marks the beginning of the Eidul Fitr, on March 30.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony while zonal office will also hold meetings at their respective offices.

As per the latest predictions by Suparco, and weather experts, the Shawwal moon is expected to be visible on March 30 Sunday, and Eid-ul-Fitr will likely fall on March 31, 2025 Monday.

On the first day of Shawwal, Eidul Fitr Namaz, a special Islamic prayer, is offered, marking the end of holy month of Ramazan.