Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM discuss latest regional developments

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday evening spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The two leaders discussed the latest regional developments and emphasised the importance of dialogue and engagement for achieving lasting peace and stability.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke this evening with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud @FaisalbinFarhan. The two leaders discussed the latest regional developments and emphasized the importance of… pic.twitter.com/VGicvnbXKB — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 21, 2026

Saudi FM reiterated the Kingdom’s support for Pakistan’s continued efforts in this regard. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.