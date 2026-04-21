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Dar, Baker discuss recent developments in US-Iran talks

By Staff Report|Apr 21, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Dar Baker Discuss Recent Developments In Us Iran Talks

United States Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday to discuss recent regional developments.

Ishaq Dar underscored Pakistan’s consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address challenges and achieve lasting regional peace and stability.

He stressed the need for engagement between the United States and Iran, urged both sides to consider extending the ceasefire, and to give dialogue and diplomacy a chance.

Baker conveyed the US’s appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive and positive role in promoting regional peace and facilitating dialogue.

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